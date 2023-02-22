Caesars Sportsbook app goes live in Massachusetts

Players can make deposits ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting in March

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced that the Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download in Massachusetts. In anticipation of the launch of mobile sports betting in March, players can download the app, register, and make deposits.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “The launch of our mobile app is an excellent complement to the planned Caesars Sportsbook at historic Raynham Park. We’re confident this combination will deliver the most rewarding sports wagering experience in the Commonwealth, allowing us to treat all sports fans like royalty.”

Caesars Entertainment has partnered with Raynham Park to offer in-person sports betting in Massachusetts. The deal includes the opening of a 30,000-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook retail location at Raynham Park, south of Boston.

Caesars plans to open a temporary sportsbook inside the current simulcasting facility before moving into the permanent venue following regulatory approvals from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission executive director Karen Wells has given a tentative launch date for online sports betting as March 10 at 10am. That would be in time for March Madness which begins on March 14.

Caesars reports 8.9% increase in Q4 revenue

Caesars Entertainment has reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31. The company has reported revenue of $2.8bn, up 8.9 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $957m, while net loss was $148m.

Caesars Entertainment registered $1.55bn in casino revenue, $511m in hotel revenue, $424m in food and beverages and $335m in other revenue. Regional revenue was $1.4bn, up 0.4 per cent year-on-year, while Las Vegas revenue also increased by 11 per cent to $1.15bn. Digital revenue more than doubled from $116m to $237m, managed and branded revenue was level at $72m and other revenue hit $2m.