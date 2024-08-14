Maryland sports betting handle reaches $333.3m in July

The figure was up 34.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s retail and mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $333.3m in July, according to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The figure was up 34.7 per cent compared to the same month in 2023 but 13.4 per cent behind June this year. Some $324.9m was spent online and $8.4m at retail sportsbooks.

Players won $289.5m, leaving an operator hold of 13.1 per cent, up from 11.4 per cent last year and an improvement on June’s 10.3 per cent. After taking off $1m for promotional play, the taxable win was $41.7m, up 88.7 per cent from last year and 9.2 per cent more than June 2024. Online taxable win was $40.7m and retail $1m. Total tax payments in July hit $6.3m, of which $6.1m came from online operations.

Parlays made up $109.3m of all stakes, while Pro baseball was again the most popular sport to wager on, with $85.1m in bets. Pro basketball bets hit $40.9m, tennis $37.6m and soccer $22.5m.

Maryland’s six casinos generated $169.8m in gaming revenue in July, down 2.6 per cent compared to July 2023, but 4.2 per cent ahead of June 2024. All six casinos reported a revenue decrease year-on-year.