Bally Bet goes live in Maryland

Bally Bet is now available in nine states.

US.- Bally Bet went live in Maryland on Monday after gaining a mobile sports wagering licence from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) and completing a controlled demonstration of Bally Bet Sportsbook.

The launch follows Massachusetts earlier this month and means Bally Bet is now available in nine US states. Last week, Standard General reached an agreement to purchase Bally’s.

