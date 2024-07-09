Maryland casinos post $162.9m in gaming revenue for June

Revenue was down 0.49 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $162.9m in revenue in June, down 6 per cent from May ($173.2m) and down 0.49 per cent year-on-year. MGM National Harbor and Live! Casino & Hotel led the market.

MGM National Harbor registered $68.1m in revenue, down 5.7 per cent compared to June 2023. Live! Casino & Hotel posted $60m, down 7.13 per cent, and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore posted $14.1m. Ocean Downs Casino registered $8.1m, down 2.5 per cent, Hollywood Casino Perryville $7.5m, down 3.6 per cent and Rocky Gap Casino $4.5m, down 7.6 per cent.

Changes in sports betting market

In June, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded micro-betting operator Betr a sports betting licence in Maryland. The company received initial approval from the Maryland Lottery in May.

Meanwhile, Betfred has decided to exit Maryland’s online and retail betting market after recording the tenth-lowest handle out of the 13 licensed sportsbooks in the state. At a meeting of the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency it said it would close its brick-and-mortar location on June 30 and take down its digital platform on July 31.