Maryland casinos generate $169.8m in gaming revenue in July

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.

Revenue was down 2.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $169.8m in gaming revenue in July, down 2.6 per cent compared to July 2023, but 4.2 per cent ahead of June 2024. All six casinos reported a revenue decrease year-on-year.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $72m in revenue. It was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $62.6m. Horseshoe Casino generated $13.3m, Ocean Downs Casino $9.6m, Hollywood Casino Perryville $7.3m and Rocky Gap Casino $5m.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, saw the most significant revenue decline compared to July 2023, down 16.9 per cent year-on-year. Casino gaming contributions to the state totalled $72.2m, a decrease of 1.4 per cent. The Education Trust Fund received $52m.