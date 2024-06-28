Betr receives sports betting licence in Maryland

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission has approved the licence.

US.- The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) has awarded micro-betting operator Betr a sports betting licence in Maryland. The company must still go through a controlled demonstration before launch. The company received initial approval from the Maryland Lottery in May.

The company is live in Ohio and Virginia and has a temporary licence in Indiana but has not yet launched. It exited Massachusetts earlier this year.

Maryland sports betting handle reaches $431.5m in May

Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $431.5m in May, according to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The figure was up 34.8 per cent compared to the same month in 2023, but 11.3 per cent behind April this year. Some $413.5m was spent online and $12m at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts stood at $46.6m, 50.3 per cent higher than last year and 22.6 per cent more than April. Some $45.7m came from online betting, with retail contributing $875,290. FanDuel led the market with a handle of $195.2m and revenue of $27.2m, while Draftkings followed with a handle of $137.4m and $12.2m in revenue.

