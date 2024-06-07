Maryland casinos report $173.2m in gaming revenue for May

Revenue increased 2.2 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $173.2m in gaming revenue in May, up 2.2 per cent year-over-year and up 6.1 per cent from April’s $163.2m. Live! Casino and Hotel led the market with $65m, up 10.3 per cent from May 2023.

Hollywood Casino reported $7.8m in revenue, up $204,423 year-over-year and MGM National Harbor registered $72.3m, up $551.000. Horseshoe Casino reported $14.7m in May, down 15.9 per cent, Rocky Gap Casino $4.97m, down $258.000 and Ocean Downs Casino $8.35m, down $50.000.

Casino gaming contributions to the state totalled $74.45m, up $3.62m compared to May 2023. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund during May 2024 were $53.7m, an increase of 4.2 per cent.

Betr receives initial approval to operate in Maryland

Betr has received initial approval from the Maryland Lottery to receive a sports betting licence in the state. The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission will have to approve before the firm receives a licence.

In January, Betr announced market access deals for online sportsbooks and casino in Pennsylvania and for online sportsbook in Colorado and Kentucky.