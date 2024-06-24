Betfred to leave Maryland sports betting market

Meanwhile, VSC, Bally’s and Betr prepare to enter.

US.- Betfred has decided to exit Maryland’s online and retail betting market after recording the tenth-lowest handle out of the 13 licensed sportsbooks in the state. At a meeting of the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency on Thursday it said it would close its brick-and-mortar location on June 30 and take down its digital platform on July 31.

Betfred partnered with off-track betting parlour Long Shot’s in 2022 and went live a year later.

Meanwhile, Bally’s is getting ready to launch its Bally Bet digital platform in the state. Veteran’s Service Corporation (VSC) is also set to launch on July 1 after completing a controlled demonstration of its operations last month. Also last month, Betr received initial approval from the MLGC for a wagering license and is awaiting final approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.