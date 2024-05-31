Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino completes convention centre renovation

The Las Vegas venue has announced the completion of a $100m redesign.

US.- The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, operated by MGM Resorts International, has announced the completion of a $100m redesign of its 2.1m-square-foot convention centre. The Las Vegas venue saw technology enhancements and the addition of fine art.

There are now 11 dynamic digital walls, 20 double-sided mobile flexible display units, and over 200 motion detection cameras. Conceptualised by the MGM Resorts International Design Group in collaboration with Dezmotif Studios, the design incorporated improvements such as new lighting and streamlined signage. The convention centre now showcases new works by artists Thandiwe Muriu and Sarah Anne Johnson, among others.

Ernest Stovall, VP of hotel sales for Mandalay Bay, said: “Meetings and conventions play a pivotal role in the success of Las Vegas, and the revitalization of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center demonstrates our commitment to this critical piece of our city’s foundation. Our goal is to evolve alongside the meetings industry to meet the needs of the modern customer. Based on invaluable insights from our customer advisory board, we crafted a space at Mandalay Bay that sets a new standard in excellence and reflects the future of modern meetings, events, and trade shows.”

Eureka Casino Resort, in Mesquite, plans a $100m long-term property-wide renovation. A $40m first phase includes expansion of the steakhouse Gregory’s Mesquite Grill. Following this, there will be a remodel of the hotel and an expansion and renovation of the casino floor and restaurants. Phase 2 will include earthwork and infrastructure on an undeveloped 35 acres of land, which will be used for resort condominiums and apartments.