MGM announces $100m Mandalay Bay convention centre renovation

MGM Resorts International has announced that the convention centre at the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay will undergo a major renovation.

US.- MGM Resorts International will be investing $100m in a redesign of the 2.1 million-square-foot Mandalay Bay convention centre. The work is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

As part of the upgrades, the Las Vegas venue will undergo technology enhancements, redesigned spaces and the addition of fine art. However, Mandalay Bay will be sticking with its tropical theme.

Ernest Stovall, VP of sales for Mandalay Bay, said: “With Mandalay Bay home to many of the city’s top events and trade shows year after year, we recognized the need to upgrade the space to reflect modern-day needs and create a timeless design complemented by our premier service experience,” said

“We listened to feedback from meeting planners over recent years and are confident this refreshed and upgraded space will exceed their needs and expectations in every way.”

The concept features a tropical ambience and promises super-fast internet speeds, which MGM says will be able to download a 4K-resolution feature film in 30 seconds. There will be 11 digital walls for advertising, sponsorship and targeted event messaging, each measuring 24 feet by 13 feet, RFID locks on meeting room doors and 200 new motion detection cameras.

The space will highlight “diverse and underrepresented artists” through its decorative art, with work by Thandiwe Muriu and Sarah Anne Johnson. The Mandalay Bay Convention Center will remain open throughout the work, with the upgrades executed in phases.

Nevada reports $1.2bn in gaming revenue for August

Nevada casinos saw their 18th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in August. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.2bn in gaming revenue, up 3.5 per cent compared to August 2021.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1bn, up 2.9 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $994.9m. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 5 per cent year-on-year to $659.7m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $64.5 and $23.1m respectively, also up year-on-year.

Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2.3 per cent year-on-year. South Lake Tahoe revenues grew 26.8 per cent.