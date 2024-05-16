Las Vegas named top US domestic summer destination

It beat Myrtle Beach and Orlando in Tripadvisor’s poll.

US.- Tripadvisor’s Summer Travel Index has identified Las Vegas as the top US summer domestic destination. It came ahead of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Orlando, Florida, in the annual survey.

Some 95 per cent of respondents plan to travel either as much (51 per cent) or more (44 per cent) than last summer and over a quarter (26%) plan to spend $5,000 or more on summer vacations. In March, Las Vegas casinos generated $1.29bn in gaming revenue. Clark County as a whole generated $1.13bn, a 1.5 per cent decrease.

See also: Two Nevada casinos introduce over 200 new slot machines