Nevada’s Eureka Casino Resort plans $100m renovation

The first phase includes a casino and restaurant remodel.

US.- Eureka Casino Resort, in Mesquite, Nevada, plans a $100m long-term property-wide renovation. A $40m first phase includes expansion of the steakhouse Gregory’s Mesquite Grill. Following this, there will be a remodel of the hotel and an expansion and renovation of the casino floor and restaurants.

Phase 2 will include earthwork and infrastructure on an undeveloped 35 acres of land, which will be used for resort condominiums and apartments. The development plan included nearly two years of research and work between Eureka’s senior team and architects, developers, and designers. The venue, an employee-owned casino property, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Eureka CEO Andre Carrier said: “Our guests deserve our very best, and continual improvement is one of our core values. The best way we can show our guests respect, while providing for the long-term financial security of our employee-owners, is to invest in our resort and the destination of Mesquite.”

“This is an investment in guest experience. Eureka is blessed to have many longtime guests who call us home. For them, we’ll be sure to not change the essence of the Eureka experience. These improvements will make visiting Eureka even more fun and enjoyable.”

Eureka founder and chairman Greg Lee added: “Mesquite has grown and changed a lot since my parents and I built this building; we want Eureka to grow and change with it from an architectural and design perspective. I believe Mesquite is one of the top residential communities in the Southwest and I want to be sure Eureka looks like and captivates the greatness and authenticity of this community.”

Nevada hotels projected to contribute $8.1bn in taxes in 2024

The American Hotel and Lodging Association’s (AHLA) state-by-state comparison of economic impact states that hotels in Nevada are forecast to generate approximately $8.1bn in taxes this year. This comprises $3.7bn in federal taxes and $4.4bn in state and local taxes, making it the third-largest hotel sector for tax contributions nationwide, trailing only California and New York.

Nevada’s hospitality industry is projected to pay $14.4bn in wages, salaries and compensation this year, the second-highest for the sector.