Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $308.6m in October

Figures surpassed the previous record of $282.3m.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $308.6m in October, up 20.8 per cent from October 2022 and up 10.2 per cent from September 2023. The handle beat the previous record of $282.2m set in January 2023. Of the total bets, $276.2m was spent betting on sports online while $32.4m was bet at retail sportsbooks in Louisiana.

Gross revenue was a record $43.3m, up 63.5 per cent year-on-year. Online gross revenue amounted to $40.1m, with retail’s share at $3.3m. Adjusted revenue, which discounts promotional betting, market revenue was $42.5m.

Football betting generated $7.3m in online revenue and $249,242 retail. Baseball accounted for $3.3m and $437,224 in retail. The handle in Louisiana for the four months to the end of October was $877.4m: $786.4m in online bets and $91m in retail wagers. Adjusted revenue for the period reached $118.9m, with $106m online and $12.6m retail.

The Cordish Companies receives approval for Louisiana casino project

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has unanimously granted LRGC Gaming Investors, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, regulatory approval to become a gaming operator in the state. The approval clears the way for Cordish to complete its acquisition of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City and begin its transformation into a Live! casino resort.

The project will include the construction of the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market replacing the existing riverboat. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is scheduled to open in 2025.