Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $282.2m in January

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board reported that sportsbooks registred $27.9m in revenue.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $282.2m in January, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board (LGCB). Meanwhile, the state’s sportsbooks reported $27.9m in revenue, down 11 per cent from December’s $31.1m.

Retail sportsbooks registered $37m in bets and $6m in revenue, while online sports betting took $245.2m in bets and $21.9m in revenue. In December, online sports betting revenue reached a record $30.5m, surpassing the previous monthly high of $28.4m registered in March 2022.

Louisiana’s online sports betting market opened on January 28, 2022. Sports betting at land-based casinos launched in October 2021.

Sale of Louisiana’s DiamondJack Casino gets green light

The Louisiana Gaming Commission has approved Pacific Peninsula Entertainment’s sale of the former DiamondJacks Casino to Foundation Gaming. The new owner proposes a $200m revamp before reopening the riverboat casino on land. The venue closed during the pandemic.