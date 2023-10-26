Louisiana sports betting handle hits $280m in September

The handle was up 44 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $280m in September, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board (LGCB). The handle was up 44 per cent year-on-year and was the second-highest on record behind January of this year ($282.3m).

The state’s 18 retail sportsbooks and nine mobile operators reported $43.1m in gross revenue, an all-time high. Retail sportsbooks registered $31.2m in bets and $5.7m in revenue, while online sports betting took $248.8m in bets and $37.4m in revenue. Besides parlay betting, basketball was the most popular sport, followed by baseball.

The state received $5.3m in taxes in September, the first time the monthly total surpassed $5m. Taxes for the nine months to September were $26.7m, nearly $6.7m more than the first nine months of 2022. the handle for the first nine months was $1.86bn, up 21.9 per cent.