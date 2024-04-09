Lotto.com launches in Nebraska

The digital platform has announced the expansion of its services into the US state.

US.- Lotto.com, a digital platform for ordering official state lottery tickets, has announced the expansion of its services into the US state of Nebraska, effective immediately. Customers can order state lottery tickets for lottery games including Powerball and Mega Millions, as well as scratch ticket games.

Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com, said: “Building on our success in neighboring Colorado with both draw and scratch games, we are committed to enhancing the accessibility and convenience of the lottery. We want to serve Nebraskans everywhere they are, from the panhandle to the sandhills and all across the state. We look forward to bringing the thrill of Lotto.com and incremental funds to the Cornhusker state!”

Rob Porter, general counsel of Lotto.com, added: “I am so excited to bring Lotto.com to my home state of Nebraska. We are honored to be providing Nebraskans with a convenient way to order their favorite official state lottery tickets, and we look forward to celebrating future wins!”

Lotto.com expanded to Ohio, New York, Texas and Colorado last year.

Nebraska’s racetrack casinos generate $89m in revenue in first full year of operations

Nebraska’s temporary gaming facilities in Lincoln, Fonner Park, Omaha and Columbus generated $17.8m in tax revenue during 2023, the first full year of operations. The casinos were taxed 20 per cent on combined gross revenue of $89m.

The racetrack casinos are Grand Island Casino Resort in Grand Island, WarHorse Casino in Lincoln and Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino. WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska‘s economic development arm Ho-Chunk opened a temporary sportsbook in Omaha in November but doesn’t yet offer casino gaming.