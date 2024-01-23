Nebraska’s racetrack casinos generate $89m in revenue in first full year of operations

The state’s four racetrack casinos generated about $17.8m in taxes in 2023.

US.- Nebraska’s temporary gaming facilities in Lincoln, Fonner Park, Omaha and Columbus generated $17.8m in tax revenue during 2023, the first full year of operations. The casinos were taxed 20 per cent on combined gross revenue of $89m.

The racetrack casinos are Grand Island Casino Resort in Grand Island, WarHorse Casino in Lincoln and Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino. WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska‘s economic development arm Ho-Chunk opened a temporary sportsbook in Omaha in November but doesn’t yet offer casino gaming.

WarHorse Casino in Lincoln reported $51.5m in gaming revenue in 2023, while Grand Island reported $29.9m. Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino, which opened in June, operated by Caesars Entertainment, generated $7.3m. The Omaha sportsbook won $224K between November and December. The state’s four racetrack casinos brought in nearly $8.9m in revenue in December, a new record.

Grand Island’s permanent venue will have a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games plus a sportsbook. It’s expected to open in 2025. The permanent WarHorse Casino in southwest Lincoln will include a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing. Caesars Entertainment’s permanent location is expected to open in the spring of 2024. The construction of WarHorse Casino Omaha is underway at Horsemen’s Park, and the company expects work to be completed in June or July 2024.