Lotto.com expands to Ohio

Customers can order state lottery tickets and scratch tickets.

US.- Lotto.com, a digital platform for ordering official state lottery tickets, has expanded to Ohio. Customers can order state lottery tickets for draw games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Ohio Pick 3, and Lucky for Life, and state scratch ticket offerings. The platform has an Ohio retail location at the Players Cafe at 17 W 5th Ave., Columbus.

Lotto.com is now active in seven US states. It expanded to New York, Texas and Colorado in July. It is also available in Arkansas, Minnesota and New Jersey.

CEO Thomas Metzger said: “We are thrilled to have Ohio as our seventh state and a key milestone in our rapid growth strategy. We welcome Buckeyes to order their lottery tickets via our safe, secure, and convenient platform, and we are excited to continue bringing the thrill of playing the lottery online to new audiences.”

Ohio casinos and racinos report $194.8m in revenue in August

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $194.8m in gambling revenue in August, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s down from a record $196m in August 2022 and down 4.3 per cent from July 2023.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $82.3m, down from $84.3m last year. Hollywood Columbus generated $22.1m, Jack Cleveland Casino $22.3m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $19.6m and Hollywood Toledo $18.3m.

The state’s seven racinos generated $112.5m. MGM Northfield Park recorded $26m, Miami Valley Gaming $19.1m, Scioto Downs $18.5m, JACK Thistledown Racino $15.2m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $13.2m, Hollywood Dayton $13.5m and Belterra Park $6.9m. So far in 2023, the casinos and racinos have generated $1.6bn in gambling revenue, up from $1.58bn in the first eight months of last year.