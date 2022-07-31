Lotto.com expands to New York, Texas and Colorado

Customers can order official state lottery tickets via Lotto.com, either online or at physical locations in each state.

US.- Lotto.com has expanded in the US and is now available in New York, Texas and Colorado. Customers can order official state lottery tickets, either online or at one of three locations. Previously, Lotto.com was only available in New Jersey, where it launched in June 2021.

In each state, players can visit the Players Café to purchase lottery tickets and scratch cards. In New York, the venue is located in Manhattan’s West Village, while the Texas Players Café is in Cedar Park and the Colorado venue is located in Edgewater. Players can purchase tickets for games, such as Powerball and Mega Millions.

Thomas Metzger, Lotto.com’s CEO, said: “Given the current lottery frenzy with the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, this expansion comes at the perfect time. The opportunity to launch three new states this year is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of.

“We see an immense opportunity to connect with new lottery players, both virtually and in-person, across New York, Texas and Colorado. 2022 is by no means over, and we expect to launch Lotto.com in additional states before the end of the year.”

Massachusetts is the US state that buys most lottery tickets, study finds

Research conducted by casino streaming platform CasinoGrounds has revealed that Massachusetts is the US state with the biggest per capita interest in lottery. It analysed lottery ticket sales from 2021 and Google searches for “lottery”.

Massachusetts saw per capita ticket sales $100 higher than any other state, with $833.34 in lottery ticket sales per capita per year, equating to total yearly sales of $5.82bn. The state also had the fourt highest frequent of Google searches for “lottery”.