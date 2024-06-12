Lotto.com expands into Arizona

Arizona is its tenth US state.

US.- Lotto.com, a digital platform for ordering state lottery tickets, has announced the expansion of its services into Arizona, its tenth US state. Customers can order tickets for lottery games including Powerball and Mega Millions as well as scratch ticket games.

Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com, said: “Today marks a great milestone for our team at Lotto.com, as we proudly launch the platform in our tenth state. The expansion not only highlights our brand’s continuous growth, but also reaffirms our dedication to revolutionizing the lottery industry across the nation.”

In April, Lotto.com expanded its services into the US state of Nebraska.

Arizona to accept new sports betting licence applications

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) will accept event wagering applications from July 8 to 19. It will issue at least one sports betting licence reserved for Arizona tribes and at least one reserved for Arizona sports teams.

Applicants must submit their completed applications by 5pm local time on July 19. ADG will evaluate all applications based on its established.

