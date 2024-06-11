Arizona to accept new sports betting licence applications

The Arizona Department of Gaming has opened a new event wagering application window.

US.- The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) will accept event wagering applications from July 8 to 19. It will issue at least one sports betting licence reserved for Arizona tribes and at least one reserved for Arizona sports teams.

Applicants must submit their completed applications by 5pm local time on July 19t. ADG will evaluate all applications based on its established. There are currently 17 licences active in Arizona, eight tied to sports franchises and nine to tribes.

