Arizona sports betting handle reaches record $759.8m in March

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle reached $759.8m in March, up 17.8 per cent year-on-year and up 19.2 per cent from February. The month’s total topped the previous record of $713.6m set last November.

Online spending amounted to $752.4m, while retail sportsbooks took $5.3m and limited event wagering (LEW) operators $2.1m.

The Arizona Department of Gaming said gross event wagering before the impact of free bets hit $57.5m. After deducting $19.5m in free bets, this left $38m in adjusted revenue, up 2.4 per cent year-on-year and 35.7 per cent ahead of February. Of this total, $37.2m came from online wagering. Retail contributed $690,469 and LEW $117,277.

Arizona generated $3.7m in tax while players won $700.5m. The $2.1bn in handle for the opening three months of 2023 is an increase of 14 per cent compared to last year, while the $184.6m in gross revenue is 35.3 per cent higher.