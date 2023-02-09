Lithuanian gambling regulator issues more fines for breaches of promotion rules

Top Sport and Amber Gaming have been hit with new fines.

Lithuania.- The Gambling Supervisory Authority has issued more fines for breaches of Lithuania’s strict restrictions on gambling promotion, which prevent almost any form of marketing. Top Sport and Amber Gaming have been penalised, neither of them for the first time.

In both cases, the operators were found to have breached Article 10, Paragraph 19 of the Lithuanian Gambling Act. Top Sport was fined €25,000 for emailing its customers with details of its gambling services, including its mobile apps and website. It included links to its services.

The regulator found that by informing customers about its offering, it was promoting gambling and breaching the law.

Amber Gaming’s breach also related to emails. In its case, it was fined €6,000 for sending two emails in June and August of last year advising customers about how to create a password for their 7bet accounts. The emails included a link to the password creation page and banners for the 7bet brand. Again, the Gambling Supervision Authority found this to be a form of gambling promotion.

In both cases, the operators may appeal. Both of them have faced fines for the same reasons in the past. Top Sport was fined for sponsoring a World Cup prediction game, while Amber Gaming was fined in May for publishing promotional statements such as “Online casino: free spins and casino bonus” on its 7bet website.

See also: Lithuanian gambling revenue rises by over 40% in 2022