Lithuania: MPs propose ban on gambling sponsorship deal

The new rules would apply from 2025.

Lithuanian.- MPs have proposed amendments to Lithuania’s Gambling Act that would tighten advertising restrictions even further from 2025. Around 50 MPs, mainly from the ruling Homeland Union party, are said to have signed the amendments, which would prohibit gambling operators from sponsoring any public events, activities or natural or legal persons.

The names or logos of gambling brands would not be allowed to appear at sports venues or on athletes’ clothing.

Lithuania already has tight rules on gambling advertising, practically prohibiting the promotion of operator’s products. The National Gambling Supervisory Authority has issued fines for various breaches of the rules, which limit communications with players to the provision of information only. The new rules would allow operators to publish information only in publications aimed at the sector. They would still be allowed to show the name and brand at their head office and gambling venues.

The proposed measures come after allegations arose against Šarūnas Stepukonis, a former partner of BaltCap Infrastructure Fund, who is accused of having embezzled and gambled millions of euros from the firm.

Mindaugas Lingė, who put forward the amendments, said that Lithuanian gambling revenue rose to €222.2m in 2023, more than double the revenue in 2020 (€103m). He says the amount of advertising spending in the sector doubled from €6.36m in 2020 to €12.73m in 2023, and that operators’ profits rose from €20m to over €53m.