Lithuanian gambling revenue up 13.5% year-on-year

Gambling revenue was €222.2m in 2023.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority has reported that gambling revenue in the country reached €222.2m in 2023. That’s a rise of 13.5 per cent year-on-year from €195.8m in 2022. The growth was driven by online gambling, while land-based gambling revenue fell slightly.

Online gambling revenue reached €148.4m, a rise of 22 per cent. Online slots generated €100.5m, up 28.5 per cent. Category A online slots accounted for the majority of this at €97.1m. Category B slots generated €3.4m. Online sports betting revenue was up 1.2 per cent at €35.3m, and online table games generated €12.6m a rise of 46.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, land-based gambling revenue was €73.8m, down 0.4 per cent year-on-year. Slots revenue fell 0.9 per cent to €46.3m. The drop was in Category B games, since Category A slots generated 4.9 per cent more revenue than in 2022. Table games revenue also rose, up 5.2 per cent year-on-year at €18.3m, but the revenue generated by retail sports betting fell by 8.1 per cent to €9.1m.

Finally, and excluded from the overall total for gaming revenue, lottery generated revenue of €66.3m. That represents an increase of 17.6 per cent despite a 7.4 per cent drop in the number of ticket sales to 100.5m. Part of that is because of a 5 per cent decline in player winnings to €74.9m.

Lithuanian tax authorities collected €67m from the sector, €23.3m from major lotteries and €43.7m from other forms of gambling.

In August, the Lithuanian government’s Ministry of Finance approved a resolution introducing changes to state fees, payments and refunds in a range of sectors. In the gambling sector, the changes include new permit fees for casinos, slot venues, bingo halls and sports betting venues.

The land-based gaming venue permit fee for new casinos, slots venues and bingo halls has been set at €1,504, with a renewal of the permit to cost €186. New totalizator betting shops will be charged a smaller €717 permit fee but the same fee for extension.

Amendments or additions to a casino, slots or bingo licence will have a fee of €369. Meanwhile, a remote gambling permit will cost €784.