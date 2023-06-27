Baltic Bet fined for breach of Lithuania’s ban on gambling promotion 

Baltic Bet is the latest operator to fall foul of Lithuania’s strict regulations.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority has handed out another fine for a breach of the country’s strict ban on gambling promotion. It’s ordered Baltic Bet to pay €16,705.

The regulator found that Baltic Bet had published information on its website between November 3 2022 and February 28 of this year that encouraged people to gamble. It also noted that Baltic Bet used the keywords “Optibet casino” and “Optibet live betting” on Google search listings, which it said drew attention to the operator’s website. Both of these were found to be breaches of Article 10, Paragraph 19 of the Lithuanian Gambling Act, which bans operators from encouraging gambling.

The gambling regulator warned Baltic Bet that it could face further action if it commits more such offences. The operator has until July 7 to fix the breaches. It has the right to appeal.

Earlier this month, the Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority issued three fines in a week against Top Sport. The regulator issued a €15,000 fine after finding that it allowed someone to use their payment card to top-up the balances of accounts belonging to two other players.

It had previously issued the operator with a €25,000 fine for allowing minors to enter a slots venue and, just one day later, a €15,000 fine for breaching mobile betting rules due to automatic bets being placed on a roulette table supplied by Ezugi.