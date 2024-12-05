“Lion Saga Odyssey”, the latest addition to Play’n GO’s portfolio

Players can spin their way across the 5x3 reels and 10 paylines.

Play’n GO invites players to “seek roar-some rewards for the pride” in Lion Saga Odyssey.

Press release.- “Take to the African wilderness in Lion Saga Odyssey!,” said Play’n GO about this immersive new release that takes players on a visually stunning quest, guided by the Lion Spirit and his loyal pride, as they traverse the parched savannah in search of life-giving waters.

The latest addition to Play’n GO’s portfolio captures the raw beauty and power of the African ecosystem while offering exciting gameplay mechanics. With a lush oasis waiting on the horizon, players will feel the tension rise as they spin their way through the challenges of the wild – from enduring the blazing sun to overcoming dangers lurking across the savannah.

Players can spin their way across the 5×3 reels and 10 paylines, but it’s the features that truly elevate this slot. The Free Spins mode offers unlimited re-triggers, while any regular symbol can become a Special Expanding Symbol, filling entire reels and boosting payout potential.

Fans of richly narrative-driven slots such as Raging Rex 2 and Safari of Wealth will find themselves at home in this wild adventure. From the dry, sun-scorched savannah to the vibrant oasis teeming with life, the dynamic transitions in the artwork make this journey as visually compelling as it is thrilling to play. The pride’s journey is complemented by the glowing, ethereal Lion Spirit symbol, embodying hope and leadership.

George Olekszy, head of Game Retention at Play’n GO, said: “Lion Saga Odyssey invites players into a vibrant and soulful world where survival meets spirituality. The immersive design and engaging features will keep players hooked, while the story of the Lion Spirit and his pride will resonate with anyone who loves a great narrative-driven slot. We’re excited to see players guide the pride to greener pastures – and big wins!”

Lion Saga Odyssey is another iconic addition to the Play’n GO roster of games, offering players the chance to spin their way to the oasis while enjoying vibrant visuals and rewarding gameplay.