iGC Summit Africa 2025 brings igaming leaders together

iGC Summit Africa will take place May 26-29, 2025, in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Press release.- A new summit for Africa will bring together the world’s igaming innovators and decision-makers. iGC Summit Africa 2025 will focus on exploring new opportunities for growth across borders, especially in emerging markets like many of those in Africa itself.

The event, from May 26 to May 29, 2025, will be held at the Marrakesh Parc Expo in Morocco and is expected to attract over 12,000 visitors, from operators and suppliers to affiliates.

They will enjoy plenty of opportunities to connect, share insights, and discover exhibitors who can help share invaluable knowledge about regions with high potential for igaming growth. Delegates can also learn about the latest online gaming industry trends, including AI, blockchain, payment solutions, and marketing operations.

Global leaders will be used to igaming conferences in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia, but the iGC Summit Africa will be the biggest staged on this exciting continent, so booking your spot early is advised.

The event is organised by iGamingCore.io, a leading payment processing consultant for the igaming industry.

iGC Summit Africa in numbers

Attendees 12,000+

Speakers 100+

Exhibitors | Sponsors 400+

Networking events 20+ (including go-kart race)

15000+ square meters

Marvelous Marrakesh

Marrakesh is a perfect destination for hosting iGC Africa, a centrally positioned hub for global delegates with simple visa requirements.

The Marrakesh Parc Expo boasts 20,000 square meters of exhibition space, 12,000 dedicated to exhibitors. If you’re interested in exhibiting and appearing before the world’s leading iGaming personnel, you’ll have access to local stand-construction companies who can arrange your eye-catching, branded stand in the halls.

The event has three top-tier hotels reserved for attendees, with all types of accommodation available, from luxury suites to more affordable rooms. Early booking is recommended.

There are many things to do away from the summit, too, with the city’s rich culture, history, and world-class hospitality. You can even turn your summit into a tourism adventure, with packages available to help you explore Morocco, including the Atlas Mountains, the ancient city of Fez, or the Sahara Desert.

Bringing the igaming community together

iGC Summit Africa is dedicated to bringing together the brightest minds and key players in the global igaming industry.

Alexandra Cernescu, CEO of iGC Africa adds: “Our mission is to foster collaboration, spark innovation, and explore new opportunities across emerging markets and established regions. Focusing on Africa and other high-potential areas such as Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East, we aim to connect businesses and industry leaders with the insights and networks needed to thrive in igaming.

“Our annual summit is a dynamic platform where industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers converge to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and form strategic partnerships. From cutting-edge technology like AI and blockchain to advancements in payment solutions and player engagement, we cover the trends shaping the future of gaming.

“We believe in the power of global collaboration, so we choose locations that serve as hubs for cross-border connectivity. By hosting the iGC summit in Marrakesh, we create a unique intersection for global dialogue, offering an ideal environment for professional growth and cultural exchange.”



