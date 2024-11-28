Play’n GO brings the glitz of Vegas to the Egyptian Gods in its latest release: Sobek’s Godly Spins

Play’n GO’s latest release offers a 5×3 reel setup with 30 paylines and features designed to keep players engaged and rewarded.

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players to step into Sobek’s Godly Spins, a 5×3 slot set on a luxurious, deity-filled casino floor – where Gods like Sobek, Ra, and Anubis compete for the spotlight.

With a unique Nested Free Spins feature, this mythological-meets-Vegas adventure is unlike any other. In Sobek’s Godly Spins – players are transported to a realm where ancient Egyptian Gods enjoy the thrill of the casino floor, each with their own spin on divine glamour.

Sobek, the fierce crocodile God, presides over the thrilling Eclipse Spins feature which unleash his Nested Free Spins for layered rewards. Ra, the Sun God, and Anubis, the God of the night, each add their distinct aura, ensuring that day and night spins bring a mix of warmth, mystery, and excitement.

Sobek’s Godly Spins offers a 5×3 reel setup with 30 paylines and features designed to keep players engaged and rewarded. The main draw is the Nested Free Spins mechanic. During Free Spins, landing two or more Wild Scatters triggers additional Nested Free Spins, with up to 16 spins available, creating a chance for successive rewards. When the Nested Free Spins are triggered, the current multiplier (ranging between x2 and x10) locks in place for the remainder of the feature, ensuring every spin has huge potential with a consistent Multiplier

Each God’s influence is felt – Ra illuminates the reels with prosperity, Anubis adds a shroud of mystery to night-time spins, and Sobek’s power is unleashed fully during Eclipse Spins, bringing escalating multipliers and retrigger opportunities.

Fans of Egyptian mythology and other Play’n GO Egyptian-themed titles like Ankh of Anubis, Riches of Ra, and Dawn of Egypt will find Sobek’s Godly Spins an exciting new chapter. With its Vegas-inspired twist, this game combines familiar mythological elements with unique features that bring fresh excitement, appealing to both new players and seasoned Play’n GO fans alike.

Magnus Wallentin, games ambassador at Play’n GO, said: “Sobek’s Godly Spins is a unique addition to our mythology series: combining the charm of Egyptian Gods with the thrill of the casino. Our Nested Free Spins mechanic adds layers of excitement, making each spin feel fresh and filled with reward possibilities.”

“With its immersive visuals, divine characters, and thrilling Nested Free Spins, Sobek’s Godly Spins promises an unforgettable experience where Gods and players alike seek celestial rewards,” the company stated.