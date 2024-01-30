Light & Wonder to provide video lottery terminals to Loto-Québec

It will deliver Kascada Dual Screen gaming machines.

Canada.- Gaming supplier Light & Wonder has announced that the company will provide video lottery terminals (VLTs) to the provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec. It will deliver Kascada Dual Screen gaming machines to be placed in various locations in summer.

Siobhan Lane, chief executive officer of Gaming at Light & Wonder, said: “Light & Wonder is honored to bring our proven content and hardware to players in the province of Quebec through this strategic agreement. This milestone not only signifies the expansion of our market footprint but also solidifies our standing as the leading cross-platform global games provider, demonstrating our commitment to elevating player experiences in every market.”

