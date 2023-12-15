Light & Wonder names Oliver Chow as chief financial officer

Chow had been serving as interim CFO.

US.- Gaming supplier Light & Wonder has announced that Oliver Chow has been appointed as the company’s executive vice president, chief financial officer (CFO) and treasurer. He has served as interim CFO since August 2023, stepping in to replace Connie James. He was previously senior vice president of corporate finance.

Before joining Light & Wonder in October 2022, Oliver spent five years in senior-level finance roles at Aristocrat, including as CFO – Americas, EMEA and customer experience. Previously, he worked in financial roles with Universal Pictures, Deluxe Entertainment Services, and JPMorgan Chase. He is a board member of United Way of Southern Nevada, where he serves as treasurer.

Matt Wilson, chief executive officer of Light & Wonder, said: “After a thorough search by the board and the leadership team, I’m pleased to appoint Oliver as our CFO. Over the last four months, we’ve all been impressed with Oliver’s ability to seamlessly step into the role of chief financial officer.

“With more than 15 years of entertainment and gaming leadership experience and deep financial expertise, Oliver was the candidate best positioned to lead us forward. His attention to detail, combined with his willingness to take on a wider variety of challenges within the organization with ease, has made us resolute in our decision.”

Chow commented: “It is a privilege to be appointed as Light & Wonder’s CFO. I’m excited to work with the company’s leadership and Board to execute on our clear strategy and build on our strong financial profile. I am looking forward to supporting the organization to further enable growth, margin expansion, and financial execution.”