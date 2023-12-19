Tangiamo Touch Technology AB to install gaming tables at Quebec casinos

Tangiamo Touch Technology AB has received the final jurisdictional certification to install its multiplay roulette.

Canada.- Tangiamo Touch Technology AB has announced that it has received the final jurisdictional certification for Loto-Québec to install its Multiplay Roulette gaming tables at Montreal Casino, the largest casino in Canada, and other casinos in Quebec province.

Chris Steele, CEO of Tangiamo, said: “This certification is more than just a procedural achievement; it’s a gateway to new opportunities. We’re now well positioned to replicate this success in other regulated jurisdictions, potentially leading to increased sales and new partnerships.”

In October, Oddsworks deployed its BETguard Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform and proprietary and third-party game content with Loto-Québec in Canada. It supplies online casino, table, scratch cards and video poker games.

Loto-Québec reports $528.2m in quarterly revenue

The provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has released its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024. It reported revenues of CA$711.2m ($528.2m) and a net income of CA$380.9m ($282.9m).

Revenue was up 8.4 per cent (CA$54.9m) when compared to pre-pandemic numbers but was down 4.5 per cent year-over-year. Consolidated net income was up 12.9 per cent or CA$43.6m ($32.4m) against 2019 but down by 14.7 per cent year-on-year.