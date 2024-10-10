Konami Gaming CEO Steve Sutherland awarded AGEM Memorial Award for excellence in commercial gaming professionalism

The gaming industry trade association has honoured Steve Sutherland during its annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Press release.- Konami Gaming has announced its president & chief executive officer Steve Sutherland has received the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers’ (AGEM) 2024 Jens Halle Memorial Award during the official awards ceremony at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas.

He was selected for excellence in commercial gaming professionalism, as the embodiment of business success, attention to detail, evident humanity, willingness to go the extra mile, and long-lasting dedication to the health of the industry as a whole. Investing more than three decades of his career in the gaming supplier sector, Steve Sutherland is a central figure and longtime advocate in responsible gaming industry advancement.

Bob Parente, chair of the board at AGEM, said: “Throughout his entire career, Steve has been someone with an executive mindset who knows how to lead, manage, and operate a business at an extremely high level.

“He brought his knowledge from the technology industry into the gaming supplier sector and made a lasting impact on the companies he has led, all while helping mentor countless other commercial executives who now are themselves leaders of gaming supplier companies with global reach. He’s the real deal when it comes to our industry and epitomises excellence in commercial gaming professionalism. Our supplier sector salutes Steve for all he continues to accomplish and happily presents this year’s Jens Halle award to him.”

The Jens Halle Memorial Award was established in 2015 by AGEM to acknowledge the lasting impact of longtime industry executive Jens Halle, following his unexpected passing. Steve Sutherland is the ninth honoree to receive this award since its inception. This recognition comes as Sutherland nears his 25th year at Konami Gaming, including seven years as president and chief executive officer.

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, commented: “The dedication, acumen, and conscientiousness that Steve Sutherland brings to his role as head of Konami Gaming is a consistent positive force. It strengthens industry partnerships and relationships reaching across the globe, as well as within our organisation.

“Speaking on behalf of countless individuals inspired by Steve’s enduring leadership, it is a great joy to recognise his prominent influence, success, and service, as AGEM’s 2024 Jens Halle Memorial Award recipient.”