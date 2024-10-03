Konami Gaming’s Kiley Proffitt named “10 Women Rising in Gaming” by CDC Gaming Reports and Global Gaming Women

Proffitt is co-founder of the non-profit Jack’s Generosity and a mentorship committee member with Global Gaming Women.

Konami’s Senior Systems Business Development Executive Kiley Proffitt was listed among the industry’s up-and-coming gaming professionals.

Press release.- Konami Gaming has announced senior systems business development executive Kiley Proffitt was listed in this year’s “10 Women Rising in Gaming” presented by CDC Gaming Reports and Global Gaming Women.

According to Konami, she was selected for demonstrating remarkable achievement, outstanding leadership, positive impact, community engagement, and consistent excellence.

In addition to serving Konami SYNKROS® customers in eight states across the Southern and Midwest regions of the United States, Proffitt is co-founder of the non-profit Jack’s Generosity and a mentorship committee member with Global Gaming Women.

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, said “Kiley Proffitt is a powerful force for good in advocating for important charitable organizations, in working with our diverse SYNKROS customer base, and in building effective relationships across the gaming space.

“We are happy to join in recognizing her far-reaching impacts and accomplishments through this year’s ’10 Women Rising in Gaming.’”