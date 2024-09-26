Konami Gaming and Xailient to demonstrate major expansions to SYNK Vision at G2E Las Vegas

Konami Gaming and Xailient will launch new features for SYNK Vision players at G2E Las Vegas 2024.

Press release.- Konami Gaming and Xailient announced that SYNK Vision™, “the world’s only player facial recognition solution for Electronic Game Machines (EGM),” has been expanded to provide instant recognition of casino players at table games. Konami will be demonstrating the solution at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas from October 8 – 10, 2024.

In 2023, the launch of SYNK Vision revolutionised player tracking and harm minimisation by offering instant login capabilities for both carded (known) and optionally anonymous (unknown) players — eliminating the need for player loyalty cards, or other methods of logging onto the player tracking system.

Leveraging privacy-safe facial recognition technology from Xailient, Konami’s SYNK Vision addresses challenges such as identity fraud, duplicate player records, and gaps in player tracking data, even for anonymous users. By employing proprietary, secure facial recognition methods, SYNK Vision enables de-identified tracking of all players—whether carded or anonymous — closing loopholes in anti-money laundering procedures since all players are tracked and facilitating anonymous bonusing.

Importantly, SYNK Vision is not limited to gaming environments; it can also recognize and reward players in non-gaming areas, offering a comprehensive solution that enhances the overall guest experience across various settings.

With the addition of SYNK Vision table games support, casinos can benefit from seamless player tracking at table games (both carded and refused name), for a consistent player experience across the property. SYNK Vision for tables uses smart cameras to detect players seated at the tables, integrating with the player ratings system to streamline operations and ensure accurate data entry.

Artificial intelligence (AI) helps the casino staff by automating the tasks of player identification and player identity verification, removing opportunities for human error and speeding up the player experience from sit-down to buy-in.

Tom Soukup, senior vice president & chief systems product officer at Konami Gaming, said: “Table games staff’ jobs keep getting harder, SYNK Vision returns the staff to their core role in customer service and entertainment faster. Staff enjoy interacting with players, but sometimes find the role of policing IDs, and tracking AML an impediment to building rapport. This table game extension of SYNK Vision helps keep the fun.”

Smart cameras process AI inside the camera itself, instead of transmitting video for processing in servers or the cloud, and can easily be installed into EGM or on tables. This decentralized approach processing, known as “Edge AI”, dramatically reduces the costs associated with AI systems because existing networks and servers do not need to be upgraded. This approach also improves security and privacy.

Lars Oleson, chief executive officer of Xailient said, “Edge AI is a game changer. Casinos can roll out this technology without major infrastructure upgrades, reducing cost, risk, and hassle. The bottom line is we can affordably deliver enhanced customer experience without sacrificing customer privacy. Together, we are setting the stage for the next generation of gaming experiences.”

SYNK Vision emphasizes secure identity management and harm minimization, ensuring a safer, more responsible, and personalized casino experience.

Gerard Crosby, senior vice president & chief games product officer at Konami Gaming and director of Konami Australia, added: “In the Asia Pacific market, and Australia, under new regulatory constraints in particular, players’ secure and unique identity becomes key to good operational governance of casinos. Whether to ensure identity linked to AML transactions or identity of players redeeming promotional activity, SYNK Vision exclusively provides casinos with best practice technological solutions.”

Jay Bertch, senior vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, emphasised, “Cards have known friction points, but the anonymous (or unknown player) is likely far larger than we can measure. Consider the situation in which a player left their card in their room and is meeting friends for dinner. Will they play while they wait? Or, since they aren’t earning points, do they distract themselves with their phone? SYNK Vision removes that impediment to customer experience by enabling the player to “card-in” via facial recognition.”

Key highlights of SYNK Vision include:

Cardless Login: SYNK Vision provides players the ability to simply sit down at a slot machine or at a table game and automatically be identified and logged into player tracking without the need to remember, to insert, or present their magnetic player loyalty card.

Anonymous Player Tracking and Bonusing: SYNK Vision pioneers anonymous player tracking and bonusing, a feature that preserves player privacy while delivering personalized rewards and bonuses. This innovation creates a more inclusive and exciting gaming environment.

Advanced Harm Minimization Measures: SYNK Vision incorporates state-of-the-art AI algorithms to identify and address potential harmful behaviors on the gaming floor by tracking both known and anonymous players. This proactive approach enhances player safety and well-being by alerting staff to signs of distress and allowing timely interventions.

AML Tracking with Secure Identity Management: The partnership integrates cutting-edge technology to enable seamless anti-money laundering (AML) tracking of all players and secure identity management. This ensures regulatory compliance and safeguards against fraudulent activities, benefiting both casinos and players.

Easy Installation and Integration: SYNK Vision camera modules can easily be retrofitted into existing EGM, SYNK Vision cameras come pre-mounted for easy installation at tables, and because these are smart cameras network traffic and server requirements are minimal.

SYNK Vision is revolutionising casino industry standards for harm minimization, secure identity management, and responsible gaming—realized through close strategic partnership between Konami Gaming and Xailient. SYNK Vision is a testament to shared industry dedication to innovation and enhancing the overall casino experience.

Konami encourages G2E attendees to visit booth #1256 at The Venetian Expo on October 8 – 10, 2024 to explore SYNK Vision and more Konami releases.