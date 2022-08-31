Konami appoints Gerard Crosby as senior vice president & chief games product officer

Longtime industry expert Gerard Crosby is promoted to senior vice president & chief games product officer at Konami Gaming, Inc.

Press release.- Konami Gaming, Inc. announced the appointment of longtime industry veteran Gerard Crosby as senior vice president & chief games product officer, to drive continued games product performance and advancement across global markets.

He brings nearly three decades of experience in games research and development, hardware and software engineering, product strategy, and business operations management. Leading games R&D at Konami Australia Pty Ltd since 2001, he has developed a demonstrated track record of success, delivering consistent results across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and South Africa, as well as broader markets through cooperation with Konami Gaming, Inc.

As senior vice president & chief games product officer for both Konami Gaming and Konami Australia, Gerard Crosby is responsible for leading the company’s global games R&D, including vision, conceptualization, strategy, and execution.

“Gerard Crosby has been with the Konami organization for 23 years, leading with a demonstrated commitment to product quality and driving exceptional results for casinos across diverse market segments,” said Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, Inc.

“Through Gerard’s expanded leadership and ongoing collaboration between Konami’s world-class R&D teams in the United States, Australia, and Japan, we anticipate expanding games product outcomes for our casino customers worldwide.”

In addition to serving as senior vice president & chief games product officer, Gerard Crosby is Konami Australia’s general manager of product development, director, office holder, and secretary.

He is also on the Board of Directors for the Australia-based not-for-profit Gaming Technologies Association (GTA), where he chairs the association’s Technical Committee.

Konami Gaming appoints Noah VanWetten as director of supply chain and purchasing

Slot gaming entertainment and technology developer Konami Gaming, Inc. has appointed gaming industry procurement professional Noah VanWetten as Director of Supply Chain and Purchasing.

VanWetten brings years of proven experience in demand planning, retail management, procurement, vendor management, data analysis, inventory control, and warehouse management with some of the industry’s largest casino operators.

In his role as director of supply chain and purchasing, Noah VanWetten is responsible for leading and managing all procurement; supply and inventory control; and planning and quality control of production materials.