Konami’s first DIMENSION 27 games arrive at CIRSA casinos in Peru

Konami has installed the first machines Dimension in 4 Cirsa casinos in Peru.

Press release.- Global provider of casino games, Konami Gaming, Inc., installed the first DIMENSION 27TM stacked screen machines, with the SeleXionTM multigame in the casinos of the multinational CIRSA in Peru.

In this way, the clients and visitors of the Majestic Casinos in Miraflores; Aviación and Crazy in San Borja, as well as Casino Portal in Arequipa will be able to enjoy the comfort, innovation and versatility of Konami’s next-generation DIMENSION cabinets they can offer.

Pacific Gaming, the exclusive distributor of Konami Gaming in Peru, thanks to CIRSA Peru, the most important group of casinos and halls game in the country, for the confidence in the brand and we hope to continue contributing to its success.

Konami Gaming’s All Aboard is awarded first place in Southern California Gaming Guide Reader’s Choice 2022 Best Slots

Konami Gaming and its All Aboard slot series won first place for Best Progressive Slot and Best Video Slot in the Southern California Gaming Guide Reader’s Choice 2022 Best Slots.

All Aboard was named by way of a popular decision in a contest running from May 1 to May 31, 2022, which received input from casino players in one of the most competitive gaming regions in the world.

In addition to All Aboard’s first place honours for Best Progressive Slot and Best Video Slot, the high-denomination version of the game—called All Aboard Gold Express—won second place for Best Dollar Slot. All Aboard has appeared in Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC and Fantini Research’s list of Top Grossing Parent Games – Premium Leased & WAP1 for 19 consecutive months.