Top Konami technology and casino games elevate the winning experience at G2E Las Vegas

Leading games and systems developer showcases new releases aimed at championing winning moments.

Press release.- Konami Gaming announced an expansive list of gaming entertainment and systems technology planned for the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas on October 11 – 13, 2022.

From highly-anticipated new game releases to award-winning SYNKROS® casino systems advancements, Konami’s G2E 2022 lineup is rooted in the winning experience—emphasizing celebration, team spirit, and high-reward. Original slot series such as America’s Rich Life™, BattleBots®, Chili Chili Fire Hot Rush™, and Lucky Drums™ are among the latest Konami releases created with this focus for the win.

Similarly, Konami’s newest SYNKROS systems technology is centred on creating, facilitating, and reinforcing winning moments with leading advancements. In addition, G2E 2022 includes a record array of Konami content for expanding sectors, including Historical Horse Racing (HHR), New York Lottery Video Lottery Terminal (VLT), and Class II.

“Konami’s G2E 2022 lineup features more proven gaming and systems products, to reach more players and markets,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “From popular favourites—like All Aboard and Money Klip cashless—to in-demand innovations—like America’s Rich Life and Konetic employee mobile app—Konami is championing customer success.”

Guests at G2E 2022 will enjoy access to the very latest premium slot series like Bull Blitz™, now arriving to expanding markets following proven success in Australia; America’s Rich Life, featuring the Grammy Award-winning song “Living in America” by James Brown; and the world’s first BattleBots slots, based on the popular robot combat sport and reality TV show.

“Nearly a dozen different premium link series will be displayed at G2E on Konami’s award-winning DIMENSION line,” said Jingoli. “As we see continued success for All Aboard, Ocean Spin, and Lucky Envelope, our team looks forward to sharing even more original game series to attract players in markets across the globe.”

Ranked the industry’s number one Top Indexing Cabinet – Portrait / Portrait Slant1, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC and Fantini Research, DIMENSION 49™ is delivering chart-topping core series such as Fortune Mint™ and Triple Sparkle™, as well as new multi-level progressive slot series, brand extensions, and symbol-driven jackpot series.

Throughout show hours, the company is offering live demonstrations of its award-winning SYNKROS casino management system. Advanced technologies slated for display include SYNK31™ Anti-Money Laundering / Title 31, the Konetic™ employee mobile app, and Money Klip™ cashless, which are among the most sought-after SYNKROS systems advancements since the last G2E.

“SYNKROS continues to introduce innovative options to the total gaming enterprise environment, advancing future technology,” said Jingoli. “Every time we get to work with another customer to launch best-in-class systems solutions like SYNK31 and Money Klip, it’s a win for all involved—players, guests, employees, and properties.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #1256 at The Venetian Expo on October 11 – 13, 2022 to explore these and more Konami releases. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.