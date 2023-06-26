Kenji Hall named Yaamava’ Resort & Casino’s general manager

Hall will lead the strategic execution and performance of daily gaming and hospitality operations.

Hall succeeds Peter Arceo, who has been selected as chief gaming officer for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

US.- The San Manuel Entertainment Authority has named Kenji Hall as the new general manager at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel. Hall succeeds Peter Arceo, who was selected as chief gaming officer for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in May. Hall will lead the strategic execution and daily gaming and hospitality operations at the California venue.

Hall joined San Manuel Casino in 2017 as chief operating officer-hospitality, leading the renovation of the Tribe’s Bear Springs Hotel in San Bernardino, California. Later, he was named chief operating officer-casino and played a role in the rebranding and opening of Yaamava’.

He has held management and executive leadership positions in Nevada, Louisiana, Indiana, and North Carolina with companies including Hilton Hotels, Boyd Gaming, and MGM Resorts International.

Peter Arceo, chief gaming officer for the Tribe, said: “Kenji’s expertise in hotel, food and beverage, marketing and gaming operations make him ideally qualified for leading the next generation of service excellence at Yaamava’. He and his team will continue to drive our competitive positioning of Yaamava’ as the top casino resort destination in California.

Hall commented: “I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue the Yaamava’ legacy as a best-in-class resort and casino. It is an honor to serve the Tribe in this capacity. The Tribe’s mission, vision and values and our commitment to team members are the key elements in growing our market and delivering exceptional experiences for our valued guests.”

In March, Yaamava’ announced the installation of new slot machines on its casino floor. It hosted multiple ribbon-cutting events where guests had the chance to win prizes and receive free play.

The first install was IGT’s Let’s Make a Deal. The other games are Diamond Boost from AGS, Lightning Buffalo Link from Aristocrat Gaming, Dragon – Jin Long Jin Bao from Light & Wonder, the full line of Double Flaming Link from Bluberi and Combo Cash from Everi.

In December 2021, the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in California celebrated the opening of its $760m expansion with a ceremony hosted by citizens of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Tribe and invited guests. The tribe’s chairman Ken Ramirez, members of the business committee, and Yaamava’ Resort and Casino general manager Peter Arceo were present at the opening.

San Manuel Band acquires interest in Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has announced that its Manuel Investment Authority (SMIA), through affiliated entities, acquired an interest in the newly renovated Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, Southern California. It has acquired approximately a 40 per cent interest in the property with the option to increase its ownership through one or more future transactions.

SMBMI chairwoman Lynn Valbuena said: “Investing in a luxury destination resort such as Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach represents another milestone for our Tribe, enabling us to continue executing our long-term diversification strategy.