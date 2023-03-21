Yaamava’ Resort & Casino to install new slot machines

The California venue has announced an expansion of its casino floor.

US.- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in San Manuel, California, has announced the installation of new slot machines on its casino floor. It will host multiple ribbon-cutting events where guests will have the chance to win prizes and receive free play.

The first install was IGT’s Let’s Make a Deal. The other games making their debut this month are Diamond Boost from AGS, Lightning Buffalo Link from Aristocrat Gaming, Dragon – Jin Long Jin Bao from Light & Wonder, the full line of Double Flaming Link from Bluberi and Combo Cash from Everi.

Located 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, the casino offers more than 7,000 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops and a variety of dining options.

Kenji Hall, chief operating officer at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, said: “Getting one World-Premiere or First-to-Market game takes a lot of work and collaboration with our partners. Getting SIX is unprecedented. It speaks volumes to the dedication of Yaamava’ in providing the newest and best selection of games in the country, as well as the continued partnerships with game manufacturers in developing one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests.”

California’s Tachi Palace Casino Resort close to finishing upgrades

Tachi Palace Casino Resort, the gaming facility owned and operated by the Tachi-Yokut Tribe on the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore, California, has provided an update on its upgrades. It plans to host an opening event in May.

The first-floor renovation of the casino is almost complete, with a 60,000-square-foot thematic “Casino of the Moon” gaming space. Meanwhile, the Sun Table Games Pit (inspired by “brilliant sun themes offering a brighter, exciting, high-energy gaming atmosphere,”) was completed and half of the main table games pit has been upgraded with a Great Gatsby theme.