San Manuel Band of Mission Indians appoints new chief gaming officer

US.- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has named Peter Arceo as chief gaming officer. Arceo will assume strategic leadership responsibilities for innovation and growth of the Tribe’s gaming portfolio, including its flagship Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Southern California.

Arceo brings more than 28 years’ experience to the role. Before serving as general manager of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, he was chief marketing officer, and later chief operating officer for San Manuel Casino.

Chief executive officer Laurens Vosloo said: “Peter is the ideal candidate to position San Manuel for a promising future. As general manager of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, Peter’s strong leadership helped the Tribe achieve its most ambitious gaming and hospitality expansion yet, including an expanded gaming floor, entertainment venue and hotel that have already earned several Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards.

“As chief gaming officer, Peter will lead efforts to innovate and maximize visitation and establish brand awareness for the Tribe’s existing and future gaming holdings.”

Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena said: “The tribal gaming industry continues to involve a complex and evolving environment that will require the best talent to be successful. We have experienced significant growth under Peter’s management and leadership and look forward to tapping more into his depth of tribal and overall gaming experience, history, and knowledge to help us navigate our path to the future as leaders in gaming.”

Arceo joined San Manuel after a career at Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort, where he was vice president/chief marketing officer. He also worked for Strategic Gaming Advisors, Las Vegas Hilton and Boyd Gaming Corporation.

He said: “It’s an honour to be chosen by the Tribe to usher in the next generation of its gaming and hospitality enterprise. San Manuel is known all over the world for its commitment to excellence and for supporting its community. It is this commitment and community-minded spirit that inspires me to grow my career with San Manuel.”

Arceo is pursuing a Master of Legal Studies Degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Southern California and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.