Kansas casino revenue reaches $36m in May

Revenue was up year-on-year and month-to-month.

US.- Kansas’s casino revenue reached $36m in May, up 11 per cent year-on-year and also 3.6 per cent ahead from April ($34.9m). May’s totals were the second-highest over the past four months.

All four casinos reported revenue increases compared to May 2023. Hollywood Casino led with $14.5m in revenue, followed by Kansas Star Casino with $14m. Boot Hill Casino reported $4m and Kansas Crossing Casino $3.5m. All four casinos posted their second-best revenue totals going back to February, according to the Kansas Lottery’s May 2024 report.

Sports betting in May

Kansas’s sports betting handle was $172m in May, down 11 per cent from April. According to the Kansas Lottery, retail sports betting brought in $8.1m and online betting $164m. Operators reported $9.8m in revenue, while the state earned $976,000 in tax.