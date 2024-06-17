Kansas sports betting handle reaches $172m in May

The handle decreased 11 per cent from April.

US.- Kansas’s sports betting handle was $172m in May, down 11 per cent from April. According to the Kansas Lottery, retail sports betting brought in $8.1m and online betting $164m. Operators reported $9.8m in revenue, while the state earned $976,000 in tax.

In partnership with Barstool and ESPN Bet, Hollywood Casino led the retail market with $6.5m in bets. FanDuel at Kansas Star took bets totalling $748,252, and Caesars at Kansas Cross $551,975. DraftKings led the online market. In partnership with Boot Hill, the operator took $75m in wagers. FanDuel took $51.3 and BetMGM $13.5m.

So far this year, Kansas’ sports betting handle has reached $2.22bn. Operators have reported year-to-date revenue of $107m.

