Kansas casino revenue drops to $34.9m in April

Revenue was down year-on-year and month-to-month.

US.- Kansas’s casino revenue reached $34.9m in April, down 1.6 per cent year-on-year and down 9.7 per cent from March ($38.6m). April outperformed January and February.

All four casinos reported revenue decreases compared to March. Kansas Star Casino led with $13.8m in revenue, followed by Hollywood Casino with $13.6m. Boot Hill Casino reported $3.9m and Kansas Crossing Casino $3.4m. Only Hollywood Casino saw growth year-on-year (from $13.4m in April 2023).

Sports betting in April

Kansas’ sports betting handle reached $192.1m in April, up 44.4 per cent from April last year but behind March’s handle of $252.9m. Online bets totalled $185.9m and retail bets $6.2m. Revenue was up 13 per cent year-on-year at $10.4m. Online betting accounted for $10.3m and retail $79,989.

Tax reached $1m, almost all from online betting. For the financial year to date, sports betting revenue stands at $98m and the handle at $2.05bn ($1.96bn online and $89.5m at land-based locations). Tax stands at $9.8m.