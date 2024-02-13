Kambi’s same game parlays shine as Super Bowl LVIII goes down to the wire

Total handle was more than 150 per cent higher than the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

SGPs account for more than a quarter of the total Super Bowl handle for the first time.

Press release.- Super Bowl LVIII saw engagement with same-game parlays (SGPs) reach new heights, as the product grew to account for 26 per cent of the handle on the NFL’s blue-ribbon event – a five percentage point increase on last year’s total.

Following Kambi’s first-to-market launch of in-game and cash out for SGPs ahead of last year’s Super Bowl, the growth in live SGPs across the Kambi network was particularly noteworthy, with share of in-game handle more than tripling in 2024. The overall in-game total was boosted by the ‘result of drive’ market which Kambi pioneered, the most popular in-game market after moneyline, spread and total points.

A night which saw a Patrick Mahomes-inspired Kansas City Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five years delivered the biggest single event on the Kambi network over the last 12 months.

Total handle was more than 150 per cent higher than the 2023 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Internazionale – the second biggest event on the Kambi network.

Although he put on an MVP performance, neither Mahomes nor his fellow quarterback Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers featured in the top three most popular players to bet on, with that accolade going the way of 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, followed by Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco of the Chiefs.

The importance of offering a comprehensive range of player props before and during the event was underlined by their rise to 26 per cent of the total handle on Super Bowl LVIII, up from 20 per cent on Super Bowl LVII.

Kambi’s head of US Sports, Hans Neskvern, said: “The Super Bowl is always one of the biggest nights of the year across the Kambi partner network, and continual enhancements made to our NFL product have seen us deliver an offering which leads the market in depth and combinability.

“A dramatic conclusion in which the Chiefs further cemented a dynasty not seen since the days of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots rounded off a thrilling season for the NFL and Kambi, which we look forward to building on with our partners throughout 2024.”

