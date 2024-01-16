Kansas sports betting revenue reaches new record in December

Kansas sports betting revenue registered $20.1m in December, up 39.6 per cent from October’s $14.4m.

US.- Kansas sports betting revenue set a new monthly record of $20.1m in December, up 39.6 per cent from October’s $14.4m. It was also 95.2 per cent ahead of the $10.3m generated in December 2022 and 125.8 per cent higher than November 2023’s $8.9m. From the total revenue, online betting generated $19.2m with retail wagering bringing in the other $808,961.

In terms of handle, players spent a total of $259.7m in December. This was less than the record $260.9m bet in November but 40.4 per cent higher year-on-year. From the total, consumers bet $249.1m online and $10.6m at retail sportsbooks.

Boot Hill Casino and its partner DraftKings were the top performers in the online sector. Revenue from the partnership totalled $8.5m from a $103.8m handle. Kansas Star and FanDuel posted $7.2m off $86.5m, then Kansas Crossing and BetMGM registered $3.0m from $22.6m.

Turning to retail, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway generated $545,035 in revenue from a $7.8m handle. Kansas Star and FanDuel reported $208,110 and handle of $1.8m. Boot Hill and DraftKings registered $42,507 off $417,104.

In December, Kansas collected $2m in sports betting taxes. Some $1.9m came from online betting and $80,895 from retail.

Looking at the fiscal year-to-date, the total handle posted has reached $1.16bn, including $1.11bn from online and $52.9m retail. Sports betting revenue registered $63.1m for the period. Online betting contributed $59.3m to the total and retail wagering $3.8m. Tax reached $6.3m.

Prairie Band Casino and Resort opens sportsbook in Kansas

Prairie Band Casino & Resort, owned by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, officially opened its sportsbook in Mayetta, Kansas. It is the first tribal Kansas casino to offer sports betting. To launch, the tribal sportsbook signed the multi-year partnership with Kambi in September. The deal adds a sportsbook to its 35,000 sq ft casino with 10 kiosks and four bar top terminals featuring best-in-class sports betting products, including Kambi’s award-winning Bet Builder.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort, located close to Topeka, Kansas, received approval in 2023 for an on-site sportsbook at the casino on tribal land. The legalization of sports betting in Kansas in 2022 initiated a long process of negotiations between the Prairie Band Potawatomi tribe, the US Department of the Interior and the state.