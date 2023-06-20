Kambi shareholders approve resolutions to issue and allot shares, acquire own shares

Kambi shareholders approve resolutions to issue and allot shares for payment in kind, and to acquire own shares.

Press release.- Kambi Group held an Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 June 2023 at Kambi, Hälsingegatan 38, 113 43 Stockholm, Sweden.

Two extraordinary resolutions (a and b respectively) were presented to the Meeting.

In terms of Clause 135 of the Companies Act (Cap 386), and the proviso to Article 48B.2(b) of the Articles of Association of the Company, the required majority for the purposes of this Meeting was not less than 75 per cent in nominal value of the shares represented and entitled to vote at the Meeting, or if more than half in nominal value of all the shares having the right to vote at the meeting was represented at the Meeting, a simple majority in nominal value of such shares so represented shall suffice.

The number of shares represented and entitled to vote at this Meeting corresponded to 34.50 per cent of total shares entitled to vote at the Meeting, of which 100 per cent voted in favour of extraordinary resolution a (Authority to issue and allot shares for payment in kind) and 95.63 per cent voted in favour of extraordinary resolution b (Authority to acquire own shares). Therefore:

Authority to issue and allot shares for payment in kind approved;

Authority to acquire own shares approved.

