Kambi repurchases 381,476 shares

Kambi Group has completed its share buyback programme ending on 30 May 2023 within the mandate approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 30 June 2022.

Press release.- During the period 24 May 2023 to 30 May 2023, Kambi repurchased a total of 99,500 at a volume-weighted average price of 222.73 SEK per share. The objective of the buyback was to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure, for example as consideration for an acquisition or upon exercise of share options by employees under Share Option Plans.

The buyback programme, which Kambi announced on 3 May 2023, is now complete and was carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act and other applicable rules.

From the programme start on 3 May until and including the end of the programme on 30 May, Kambi has repurchased a total of 381,476 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 213.64 SEK per share. In total, a maximum of 3,106,480 shares were allowed to be repurchased to a maximum amount of €7.2m.

During the period 24 May 2023 until 30 May 2023, shares in Kambi have been repurchased as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of Kambi. Following the acquisitions and as of 30 May 2023, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 904,976 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 31,278,297.