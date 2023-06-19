Kambi Group and LeoVegas Group agree multi-year extension to global sportsbook partnership

The agreement is the second renewal of the successful partnership first signed in 2016.

Kambi Group extends online sportsbook partnership with LeoVegas Group, strengthening innovation and global expansion.

Press release.- Kambi Group today announced a multi-year extension to its online sportsbook partnership with LeoVegas Group, one of the world’s leading online gaming operators.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kambi will continue to provide LeoVegas Group with its market-leading sportsbook technology and services, including its award-winning AI-powered trading and Bet Builder product.

The agreement is the second renewal of the successful partnership first signed in 2016 during which time LeoVegas Group has continued to expand its range of Kambi-powered sports betting brands to now include BetUK and Expekt as well as LeoVegas.

With sports betting identified as a strategic area of growth, LeoVegas Group has ambitious plans to launch its sportsbook under multiple brands in additional regulated markets during the year. In 2022, LeoVegas Group reported a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from sports betting alone.

Kristian Nylén, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kambi, said: “We are delighted to extend our sportsbook partnership with LeoVegas Group, a world-leading operator with a strong track record of success.

“Renewing this partnership for a second time is a further testament to the strength of Kambi’s cutting-edge technology and services as we continue to pioneer next-generation betting entertainment for players across the globe.”

Per Carlander, director of Sports Strategy at LeoVegas Group, said: “Our recent successful launch of expekt in Denmark and the rapid growth of BetUK in the UK highlight our ambitious plans to expand internationally and increase our focus on sports betting and in Kambi we have a partner to enable us to do just that.

“At LeoVegas Group, we promise our customers the greatest igaming experience – and to deliver that within sports betting we need to stay innovative together with our partners. That’s why we are very pleased to extend our partnership with Kambi.”