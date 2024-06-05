Julia Schagerl, Greentube: “Peru is one of our biggest and most established markets in LatAm”

Julia Schagerl, Greentube’s regional manager, discusses how Peru’s gaming regulations align with the company’s strategy and the significance of Latin America in its business plans.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News sat down with Julia Schagerl, regional manager at Greentube, to discuss the growing significance of Latin America within Greentube’s business strategy, the popularity of various gaming products in the region, and the lessons learned from the company’s success in North America.

What do you think about the Peruvian gaming regulation? Is it in line with Greentube’s strategy?

Greentube has always had a focus on regulated markets. It is an important part of our value proposition and strategy; therefore, Peru’s new legislation is definitely in line with our plans.

It is key for us to only work with licenced operators so that our games comply with all rules and requirements and most importantly, that players are protected.

The Peruvian legislation and regulation, as is the case in most jurisdictions, have been communicated clearly and transparently. Working together with experienced testing labs should make it clear and easy to enter the market in a compliant way for all stakeholders, whether an operator or a supplier.

What place does Latin America take within your business strategy?

It has been a region of focus for Greentube for the last two years already and is only becoming more significant. Peru is one of our biggest and most established markets in the area and therefore of huge importance to us.

Adding to this importance is the fact that more and more markets with huge potential are getting regulated. Brazil is currently on everybody’s radar and plays an essential role in Greentube’s growth strategy as well. Due to such markets, the whole region is very lucrative and can become even more important than other jurisdictions.

What do you think is the main content that dominates the Latin American gaming market today? Which would you say is the most attractive product from Greentube’s portfolio for the Latin American markets?

It’s very hard to only mention one product. I think in general, the content that originates from our land-based machines is perceived very well in the region. Moreover, newer titles like the ones from our Diamond Link or Cash Connection series have been performing very well throughout Latin America.

Bingo games are also something that is very popular in these markets. Additionally, similar to other markets, we are producing dedicated and targeted content to always make sure we deliver to the demand of local players as every region has different preferences.

You’ve had some great success in North America over the last two years, how can you learn lessons from that when operating in Latin America?

From being active in North America, we have learned the importance of localization and this is something we will implement in our strategy in Latin America as well. We acquired a local studio in the US to ensure this hyper-local focus and they bring invaluable expertise to our development process.

We are utilizing them when preparing our product offering in Latin America as well as there are similarities between the two regions. As a European supplier, we know we can’t just bring what works in that continent, but we need to be flexible and adaptable and quickly learn what players in each market desire. The next step will be for us to have more boots on the ground in Latin America as well, further highlighting our commitment to be the go-to games provider in the region.

Speaking of the future, what else can we expect from Greentube in Latin America?

We want to expand our footprint in all the different markets and sign deals with all the leading operators. We are hopeful that we can make a mark quickly in Latin America with our diverse and localized portfolio. We have also recently rolled out our new tech stack, Mynt, which we believe is a game-changer in slot creation. Mynt is not just our new RGS, it also provides the tools to support all stakeholders in a complete game ecosystem.

Mynt offers game studios access to years of NOVOMATIC and Greentube game development experience and the freedom to independently create content. Casino operators benefit from a guided integration process that provides leading games, player retention features and all the tools for day-to-day control. Mynt uses the latest technologies to provide a high-performance, high-availability, scalable and cloud-agnostic platform and we are excited about it as it will take our offering to new heights, in Latin America and beyond.